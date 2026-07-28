BTS' Jung Kook recalls rude fan encounter, urges people to respect boundaries: 'Shoving a camera in someone's face…'

Jung Kook of BTS has reiterated the importance of respecting personal boundaries once again. In the latest Weverse live stream, he shared an experience he had with one fan in public to set an example of how rudeness can be unacceptable around celebrities. The singer stated that polite fans are those he appreciates most as he can enjoy their interaction, but crossing the line is not tolerable.

Jung Kook recalls uncomfortable bakery incident

BTS' Jung Kook shares uncomfortable public encounter, reminds fans to respect boundaries.

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On July 27 during a Weverse live session, Jung Kook mentioned that he had recently seen the Korean film Hope on his own. After the screening, as he was exiting the theater, several fans spotted him and respectfully asked for photos. He gladly accepted and posed with them.

However, things changed when he stopped at a bakery to buy some bread. Recalling the moment, he said in Korean (translated by a fan account in English), “I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this. I don't really think that's very respectful.”

He added that this kind of behaviour is inappropriate no matter who the person is. “I don't care how old you are or where you're from... just shoving a camera in someone's face like that... I felt that was kind of rude. So, if this somehow reaches that person…” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Jung Kook said that what made the first meeting outside the theater special was that the fans asked for permission. He said he took pictures of them because fans asked him nicely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jung Kook said that what made the first meeting outside the theater special was that the fans asked for permission. He said he took pictures of them because fans asked him nicely. {{/usCountry}}

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BTS singer also addressed fans trying to control his routine

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This is not the first time when Jung Kook has talked about personal boundaries between an artiste and a fan. Back in June, he was livestreaming after the Madrid concerts. However, during the Weverse streaming, he was repeatedly bugged by the fans to finally go to sleep. Although Jungkook understood their concern, he also reminded them that the decision was ultimately up to him.

BTS to resume world tour in August

BTS, which consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, is set to resume their Arirang World Tour. Following a few weeks break, they're set to return to the stage on August 1st, with two separate concerts at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, followed by appearances in Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago, in August.