BTS' Jungkook sets boundaries with fans during his livestream: 'Don't tell me…'

BTS star Jungkook isn't one to hide his thoughts, and his recent Weverse livestream was no exception. Right after the group’s massive, sold-out shows in Madrid, the singer jumped online for a relaxed, hours-long chat to unwind with fans. But amid all the laughs, a recurring comment from viewers caught his attention. Jungkook quickly drew a line, gently reminding everyone that loving an artist doesn't mean trying to control their life.

Jungkook asks fans to stop telling him what to do

BTS' Jungkook during his Weverse livestream.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Right after BTS wrapped up their June 26–27 stadium shows in Madrid, Jungkook went live on Weverse to chill out with a beer and scroll through viral TikToks. But when the comments section started nagging him to go to sleep, the singer kept it real about his struggles with rest.

“I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. Don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to," he said. "I appreciate that you're worried about me, and I know you're saying it because you care, but I'm not sleepy. I'm just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jungkook clarified that staying up late isn't him pushing his limits—it's just his normal state. “Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jungkook clarified that staying up late isn't him pushing his limits—it's just his normal state. “Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He closed out the topic by thanking fans for their love but drawing a gentle boundary: “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He closed out the topic by thanking fans for their love but drawing a gentle boundary: “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans are fiercely defending Jungkook after internet users flooded his live stream with unsolicited advice telling him to go to sleep. “#Jungkook asking people in the comments to stop telling him to go to sleep as he can take care of it and sleep on his own. WHO ARE THESE DUMB BRAINLESS JOKERS???? STOP ODERING HIM!!!!!!" one user wrote on X.

Another one said, “Why are you watching his live to tell him to stop it? Live him alone! He can’t sleep & he came to have a fun time with us & you’re ruining his moment why?????? Please live him alone he’s 30yo man, he doesn’t need your advices !!! !”

“What he is trying to say is ‘stop treating me like some child, I’m an adult and I know how to take care of myself, don’t tell me what to do,'" one user wrote.

Jungkook also reflected on a previous livestream

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the broadcast, Jungkook opened up about a previous stream where he appeared intoxicated and let a few cuss words slip. He apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable but admitted he was still trying to figure out the fuss, saying he did not think his words were ‘inappropriate’. Ultimately, he made it clear that no matter how it looked, his ‘intentions toward ARMY have always been sincere.’

Next up on BTS' ARIRANG World Tour are shows in Brussels, London, Munich, and Paris. From there, the band will travel across Asia before heading over to Australia.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON