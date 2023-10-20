BTS' Jungkook shines in new single Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. Watch

BTS member Jungkook's much-awaited new single, Too Much is finally out. The youngest BTS singer collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. The all-English song brings out the best of their vocals with perfect visuals. Also read: BTS' Jungkook to collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake and more for all-English album GOLDEN

Too Much music video

BTS' Jungkook in music video, Too Much.

The music video begins with a glimpse of Jungkook and his voice. The groovy song comes to an addictive beat with simple, old-school visuals. Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee showcase their cool sides as they look for answers in the video. They also strike a signature ‘too much pose’ throughout the video.

The lyrics of the song follow: 'Uh, if we had the chance and the time to spend. Would you do it again? Would you do it again? Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much). Now you're calling your friends 'cause I'm gone again. When I'm back around, would you do it again? Was it too much?' The song is a part of The Kid LAROI’s debut album The First Time.

Fans review Jungkook's Too Much

Meanwhile, fans have shared their reaction to the new single. Praising the BTS singer majorly, many have been trending Jungkook on the internet. One of them wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This is too much Jungkook!” “Jungkook starting off 'too much' OMG,” tweeted another. Yet another user shared, "Now you're calling your friends, 'cause I'm gone again, when I'm back around would you do it again. Was it too much?" Jungkook sounds so good."

Previously, the rapper had dropped a teaser of Too Much, which went viral. Sharing the teaser, he had revealed the release date. He wrote in the caption of a post, “TOO MUCH” feat. JUNG KOOK & @centralcee. THURSDAY 7PM NYC, FRIDAY 12AM LONDON, FRIDAY 8AM SEOUL, FRIDAY 10AM SYDNEY. I love you guys thank you for being patient, So excited.”

Jungkook's solo album

Meanwhile, Jungkook is waiting for the release of his solo album, GOLDEN. While Too Much is his latest English song, fans can expect even more from Jungkook's album which will feature all English songs. The singer has collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake and Major Lazer alongside others for the tracks. It will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

