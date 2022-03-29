BTS' Jungkook tests Covid-19 positive after reaching US, days ahead of Las Vegas concert and Grammys: Big Hit Music

BTS member Jungkook has tested positive for Covid-19 after he reached Las Vegas, the group's agency Big Hit Music informed ARMY on Tuesday. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, Big Hit Music said that Jungkook had tested negative for Covid-19 in South Korea but took tests in the US after feeling 'slight discomfort in his throat'. (Also Read | BTS' fans say J-Hope inspired Joe Jonas' Oscar party look, Timothee Chalamet's outfit reminds ARMY of Jungkook)

The youngest BTS member was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday. The agency said that Jungkook's participation in the 'later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19'. It also added that the agency is in 'discussion with the awards organizer', hinting at the Grammys.

The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine," it added.

"Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans," the statement said.

"We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you," it concluded.

On Monday, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and V flew to the US. Jungkook had travelled to Las Vegas a few days earlier. J-Hope is currently under quarantine in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS is scheduled to perform in four concerts, Permission to Dance On Stage, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They will hold live shows on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. BTS will also perform at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the Grammys. The group has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON