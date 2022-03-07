BTS' Jungkook and V deny 'rumour' about fight, Jin jokes about growing floor-length hair as J-Hope teases him

BTS members Jin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook interacted with ARMY a few days ahead of their Permission to Dance On Stage--Seoul in-person concert. Taking to V Live, the four members spoke about the upcoming concert, their weights and diets, teased each other and also shared some details about themselves. During the conversation, Jin teased V and Jungkook saying to their audience, "these two fought earlier." At this V replied, "No we never fight" while Jungkook asked, "When did we fight?"

Jin responded, "I just tried to start a rumour." V said, "We never once fought we always just get scolded together." At this J-Hope said, "You two are water and fire for each other" and Jin added, "You guys will never separate."

At this J-Hope said, "You two are water and fire for each other" and Jin added, "You guys will never separate."

Speaking about their March Seoul concert, J-Hope asked Jin, "How's the concert preparations going?" Jin replied, "I pushed for Super Tuna, but it got rejected since it's a solo song. But I got an ok to perform it for a fan sign event."

Jin then asked V about his preparations for the concert to which he replied, "I went on a diet for the first time. I exercised, aerobics, also judo." As J-Hope said that they need to watch their health with the concert coming up, Jin joked, "Yeah, I think we should be so careful that we shouldn't even come to practice."

Asking about V's weight, Jin said, "Isn't Taehyung (Kim Taehyung is the real name of V) 63 kgs right now?" V said, "Right now, I'm 63.9 kgs." When J-Hope asked Jungkook about his weight, the latter responded, "I've never been in the 60s. No matter how skinny I am probably 71 kgs."

The members while reading comments from fans revealed that one of them said that Jin's hair has gotten long. When J-Hope asked why he covered his ''good looking face", Jin replied that his hair is a part of his body, a part of the reason he's so good-looking. As translated by @doyou__bangtan, J-Hope then asked him, "How long will he grow it out." Jin responded, "Until it reaches the floor." J-Hope also said, "Oh this hyung (elder brother) is trying hard to stay young." He also asked ARMY, "Do you like Jin's hair long or not long? If yes, clap! (laughs)."

J-Hope also asked Jin if he is working out to which he replied, "Ah (of course) I work out." J-Hope further asked, "Will you show your abs at the concert?" He joked, "Ah rather than abs, it's not even 'ab' but it's a bit skinny so it's closer to 'a'."

One of the fan comments asked Suga, who wasn't part of the live session, to marry them. V read the comment in English, "Yoongi will you marry me?" He looked around and with a baffled expression on his face said, "Yoongi hyung (elder brother) isn't even here." All of them were left in splits.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for several concerts at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13. They will also continue performing the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. They will perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

