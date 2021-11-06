BTS: Jungkook writes lyrics of K-pop group's upcoming song, RM and Suga discuss new album on In The Soop. Watch

BTS has teased a potential new album during the fourth episode of their variety show In The Soop 2 which aired on Friday. In the episode, Suga and Jungkook took a break from resting with fellow BTS members and revealed they were working on a new song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the episode, Suga asked Jungkook to join him at a trailer parked outside their vacation mansion to work on a new song. The rapper had transformed the vehicle into a mini-studio in which the duo worked.

As they sat down to work, Suga told Jungkook, “Don't feel too pressured. We just need the chorus.” He then cheered him on by adding, “JK melody.” Jungkook confessed, “It's my first time writing something in nature.”

“It's great. You can get so inspired here. I wrote so much on In The Soop,” Suga replied. After discussing the track for a while, Suga gave Jungkook some space to work while he sat outside the trailer and enjoyed the rain. He was soon joined by BTS leader RM. Suga played one of his creations to get his opinion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Don't you think this style would be good? It's trendy,” he said before the audio was switched off so that the song was not spoilt. “But we don't have many performance songs. I think we need some more,” Suga told RM, after playing the track. “We haven't had many exciting songs since Idol,” he added. “We'd need to do a good job on this so that it doesn't become too cliche,” the members discussed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discussion left fans excited. Several ARMY members took to Twitter and shared their thoughts. “BTS' new album is coming and the possibility of it having exciting songs like 'idol' vibes, please I'm not ready yet I'm excited!” a fan tweeted. “Namjoon saying he loves Yoongi's beat, and Yoongi asking him to write the lyrics. This is why #NamGi is the foundation of the BTS sound. They're just some of the best musicians around & I'm SO PUMPED for when that new album drops. We're dominating 2022 too, ARMY,” another fan added.

Also read: 'I will marry BTS members': V leaves RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and ARMY in splits, watch

While the episode has fans excited, BTS is yet to share details of the album, the songs and the release date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}