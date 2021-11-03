'I will marry BTS members': V leaves RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and ARMY in splits, watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook along with their fandom, ARMY, were left in splits after V said he wants to marry his fellow BTS members. The revelation featured in the 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot #2.

Like every year, this year too BTS members conducted a photo shoot and sat down together for a chat. While the first half of 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot #2 teased the behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, the second half had the members sitting down and talking.

During their chat, RM reads out a question, “Who knows BTS the best among BTS?” Jimin replies, “It's me.” The video then featured montages, hinting that the members play games together. Suga talks about being together, Jungkook notes that Suga is rather quiet and Jimin tells Jin that the Moon singer cannot live without Jimin.

At one point, all the members are seen being busy drawing on a board when Suga announces, “And that's how we grow old.” However, no one anticipated that V would suddenly tell, “I will marry BTS members.” The members broke into a fit of laughter, with Jungkook also jumping up from his seat and laughing.





The moment, although short, was enough to leave fans talking. Soon, “I will marry BTS members” began trending with fans from across the world sharing their reaction to the statement.

“Their reactions when Taehyung said, ‘I WILL MARRY BTS MEMBERS.’ It’s such priceless. Look at them,” a fan said, referring to V's fellow members' reaction.

A fan reacts to BTS singer V's statement, ‘I will marry BTS members.’

A desi ARMY joked about BTS singer V's statement.

On Sunday, the first 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot was released with each member dressed up in a different avatar. While RM played the ‘mad scientist,’ Jin was shown as a ‘shadow hacker,’ Suga as a ‘gray pianist,’ J-Hope was the ‘mystic strategist,’ Jimin as the ‘alley cat,’ V as the ‘fate reader,’ and Jungkook as ‘action-taker.’