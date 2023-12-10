BTS’ Jungkook's live performance for GOLDEN’s ballad Hate You leaves fans with goosebumps and tears

BTS' Jungkook, despite preparing for his military service in South Korea, has unveiled his latest solemn version for one of his GOLDEN’s tracks Hate You. Following the release, the K-pop idol delivered a heart melting performance at iHeartRadio LIVE, leaving fans emotionally moved as this could potentially be his last stage before military service.

BTS Jungkook(iHeartRadio)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS rules TikTok's global viewership charts in 2023 with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more

Jungkook performs Hate You at iHeartRadio LIVE

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

the Euphoria singer, shared a video for his ballad on December 9, co-written by Shawn Mendes, with a somber visual. The following day, on December 10, he performed the song live at iHeartRadio, standing on the stage with the mic in hand, delivering the beautiful vocals. It took no time for the fans to flood the comment section, expressing their emotions in response to the touching performance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote “I held back after watching the music video, but I ended up crying after watching this”, while others said “I really hope that you never get hurt during your military service and that you can have some time to rest.”, “he is getting emotional and so are we”, We will wait for you”, “Come soon” and so on.

Meanwhile, as per the agency, the artist's transformational journey is reflected in the slow rendition of Hate You. Big Hit and HYBE in a statement to Rolling Stone said ‘Hate You’ is a pop ballad track that evokes a deep surge of emotions with a simple blend of lofi piano and Jung Kook’s vocals. It portrays the heartbreaking moment of forcing oneself to hate one’s innocent beloved as the love one feels is too much to bear.”

BTS RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V’s military enlistment schedule

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, the remaining members, including Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V, are set to fulfill their mandatory military service. According to the official notice from BIGHIT, Jungkook and Jimin will enlist together, while V and RM will follow individually. The members have requested fans not to visit the base camp for the safety of other soldiers.