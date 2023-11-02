BTS' Jungkook regrets not meeting Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes ahead of GOLDEN release: ‘Very disappointing’

Jungkook on GOLDEN

Introducing his album, Jungkook recalled his solo career which began with the single Seven. He said, “I started my solo career with Seven and 3D, but this is the first solo album released under my name, so it is very meaningful. I am looking forward to hearing what other people have to say about this album.”

Jungkook on the title of his solo album

Jungkook talked about the title of the album. He recalled why the BTS leader named him Golden Maknae and said, “Now I use the word golden moment. I think it's a combination of things like this moment, a nickname Namjoon's brother gave me, and the talent I was born with. That feeling of thinking and proving is in the album, and the ambition to prove it. I’m very excited, and nervous."

GOLDEN consists of the title song Standin Next To You, followed by seven other songs. Seven and 3D are also a part of the album. The singer explained his choice, “If you look at the tracks of the album from the top, I think you can feel the change of emotions naturally. The title song Standing Next to You is a retro-punk genre, and as the title suggests, the message is ‘I will always be with you, no matter what. I dare say this, but I think I am going to give a performance that’s going to be epic. I am so confident in that I can't wait to show it to you.”

Jungkook on collaborating with Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes

Jungkook has teamed up with several global talents for the album. These include Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. But he is upset about not meeting Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes in real for the collaboration.

He said, "So many people participated, and in fact, I received the song, but it's unfortunate that I didn't have the opportunity to meet Ed Sheeran or Shawn Mendes in person. Still, I communicated with other producers and made video calls during the recording process." “I would like to meet you if I get the chance," he added.

Jungkook: I had a second thought about myself

Jungkook revealed he personally selected all the songs for his album. He also briefly commented on expectations from him. When asked about discovering his new self as a solo artist, the BTS singer replied, “I think I felt a lot while recording and working on the new me. But, on the other hand, that newfound knowledge is not the only good thing. ‘I am not good enough on this or that’ and so on. I think I had one of those moments where I had a second thought about myself.”

Jungkook reacts to being global pop star and shortcomings

The GOLDEN singer also reflected upon his worldwide popularity and being called a global pop star. He said, “I am grateful and embarrassed to be called a global pop star. But I want to make sure that the singing, dancing, or music, everything is perfect. I want to create my own color, so I practice my vocals and monitor myself to see where I need to improve. But I still feel I have a lot to work on. So I have to work harder. I am still not good enough, but I am good enough. Still, I feel a little less awkward when I sing a variety of songs and I think I can fit in with nay song. I think It's my strength that I have that kind of voice.” GOLDEN will drop at midnight KST.

