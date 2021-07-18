BTS leader RM reacts as Indian ARMY dedicates Ek Villain's Humdard to him: 'Heaven is right here'

BTS leader RM responded to a post on Weverse, featuring the lyrics to Ek Villain song Humdard. A fan from India had shared a lengthy note addressed to the South Korean rapper and dedicated a few lines from the Bollywood song to him.

The sonf features Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and has been sung by Arijit Singh. The Indian BTS fan shared a few lines from the song and included it in her note to RM.

The lyrics were: "Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin (loosely translating to your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)".

Responding to the last line, RM said, "Heaven is right here," along with a purple heart emoji. While his response left the Indian fan emotional, several other Indian BTS fans also shared their reactions on Twitter.

"Someone wrote humdard from ek villain ke lyrics on weverse and NAMJOON REPLIED??????????????" a fan asked. "We got another exclusive BTS interview in India !?!!! and previously namjoon replied to a humdard lyrics....INDIAN ARMYS WE ARE SO BLESSED TODAY," another fan said, referring to BTS' interview with Hindustan Times.

"I'm crying cause namjoon really sang humdard's last line to us this is so unbelievable, please do not talk to me for 738292 business days I'll be crying," a third fan said.

This year, BTS members have addressed their Indian fans a few times. In their recent interaction, with HT, the group was asked if they were open to visiting India for a tour. Jimin responded, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India."

Jin added, "We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!"