BTS member V's birthday: Burj Khalifa lights up with singer's pics, ARMY sings Inner Child. Watch

BTS singer V's fan-club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up to celebrate his birthday for the second time in a row. The singer celebrates his 26th birthday (international age) on Thursday.

In videos shared by fans in Dubai, the world's tallest building was covered with pictures and wishes for the singer. The three-minute ad was played with the song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, in the background. A few fans were heard singing along to the track.

This is the second time that the birthday project involving the Burj Khalifa took place. Last year, the fan-club had arranged a similar event. While the singer's pictures were played on the building, the fan-club chose the song Winter Bear to play along with it.

On the occasion of his birthday, BTS fans across the globe have arranged for special birthday projects. In India too a few projects have been planned, including fundraisers and ads.

Indian BTS fan club Bangtan_India hosted a fundraiser in the honour of Jin and V's birthdays, raising about ₹1,05,008 that would be donated to an NGO which empowers women by encouraging discussion of taboo subjects such as menstruation.

On the other hand, V's Indian fan base @Taehyung_india_ (Twitter handle) rented out a few billboards in Kolkata and Delhi to run birthday ads for the singer.

In South Korea too, fans have come up with a few birthday projects for the singer. V recently visited a couple of them earlier this week and shared videos from his visit on Instagram.

V, like his fellow BTS members, is on a break right now. Earlier this month, after it was announced that the group is taking time off, V along with his family travelled to Hawaii for a holiday. After his return, he completed his quarantine and has been visiting friends.

