Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS members called by nicknames, congratulated by WHO chief for being appointed South Korea’s special presidential envoy
music

BTS members called by nicknames, congratulated by WHO chief for being appointed South Korea’s special presidential envoy

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has congratulated BTS members individually for getting appointed as South Korea's special presidential envoy. The band comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:01 PM IST
WHO chief has congratulated BTS members.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has congratulated BTS members on their appointment as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The band comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Taking to Twitter, Tedros wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world."

BTS fans were overjoyed. A fan tweeted, "Not you calling them by their nicknames. Thank you so much for appreciating our boys words, lyrics and music. We're sure that they'll definitely do their best to spread positivity and hope in this world @BTS_twt."

Another wrote, "Now Dr Tedros Director general of WHO is congratulating BTS and everything else has already been achieved by them , Is there anything left for them to achieve to show that they deserve exemption from military ?"

"I'm so proud of @BTS_twt for all that they do to help people through their music and lyrics. The title of South Koreas Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture is very well deserved. South Korea's Pride & Joy," commented another.

This is not the first time that Tedros has appreciated the boy band. Recently, after the release of their latest track Permission to Dance, he had tweeted, "Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life."

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez poses in a blanket for sultry photoshoot with strong message: ‘You’re not ugly, society is’

Permission to Dance is based on a pandemic-free and inclusive world in the near future. It is an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music. The song recently debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to that, their song Butter had retained the top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
k-pop k-pop star k-pop music k-pop idol look at k-pop fandom bts pic bts fashion bts bts video tedros adhanom ghebreyesus world health organization

Related Stories

bollywood

Vikrant Massey recalls lying about dating 'pretty girls' because he was 'absolutely unattractive' as a schoolkid

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:34 PM IST
bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane recalls odd-jobs as waiter, courier boy; joining call centres to learn English for free

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP