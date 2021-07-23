BTS members called by nicknames, congratulated by WHO chief for being appointed South Korea’s special presidential envoy

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has congratulated BTS members on their appointment as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The band comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Taking to Twitter, Tedros wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world."

BTS fans were overjoyed. A fan tweeted, "Not you calling them by their nicknames. Thank you so much for appreciating our boys words, lyrics and music. We're sure that they'll definitely do their best to spread positivity and hope in this world @BTS_twt."

Another wrote, "Now Dr Tedros Director general of WHO is congratulating BTS and everything else has already been achieved by them , Is there anything left for them to achieve to show that they deserve exemption from military ?"

"I'm so proud of @BTS_twt for all that they do to help people through their music and lyrics. The title of South Koreas Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture is very well deserved. South Korea's Pride & Joy," commented another.

This is not the first time that Tedros has appreciated the boy band. Recently, after the release of their latest track Permission to Dance, he had tweeted, "Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life."

Permission to Dance is based on a pandemic-free and inclusive world in the near future. It is an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music. The song recently debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to that, their song Butter had retained the top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks.