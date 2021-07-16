BTS calls using sign language in Permission to Dance 'significant', RM says 'we broke prejudice' with music video

BTS has spoken about using sign language in their latest track, Permission to Dance. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reacted to their music video.

In a new video released on the official YouTube channel of BTS, BangtanTV, the group also spoke about the several new additions that they introduced in their song.

Speaking on sign language in the video, J-Hope said, "The use of sign language is also very significant." V followed, "The sign language part was very meaningful."

Then Jimin added as he showed their dance moves, highlighting gestures of sign language, "This is dance, this is is 'fun', this is 'very happy." Jungkook added, "This is 'dancing' and this is 'peace'."





As the video continued, Jimin and V shared that the end credits scene includes their entire crew members and staff who were involved with the song, Permission to Dance. These were the bodyguards, managers, stylists, light man, and others.

Jimin said, “Out of all of our music videos, this MV is the first that made me thsi happy. Our MVs were always fun to watch but I think it didn't make people joyful." RM added, “I think we broke the prejudice that others aside from us don't appear in our music videos. I think we broke that prejudice."

The group also revealed that Jungkook had reached the sets two hours earlier to film one particular scene of the video. J-Hope, talking about ordinary people featuring in the video, said “This music video is meaningful because there were ordinary people featured in it". Jungkook called it a healing experience.

Last week, BTS had unveiled Permission to Dance, an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music. The new track is part of the K-pop group's CD single Butter, which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs.

The septet has collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.