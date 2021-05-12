Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS members Jin and Suga pose solo in new Butter teaser photos, fans call them 'ethereal beauty'
BTS members Jin and Suga pose solo in new Butter teaser photos, fans call them 'ethereal beauty'

After RM and Jungkook, BTS releases solo teaser photos of Jin and Suga. The singer and the rapper are seen dressed in white.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:47 PM IST
BTS releases new Butter teaser photos featuring Jin and Suga.

Over the past few days, BTS has been teasing their upcoming songs. After releasing a group photo of the members, they have been sharing solo pictures of each member. On Tuesday, pictures featuring singer Jin and rapper Suga were released.

In the pictures shared on various social media platforms, the singer and the rapper were seen posing solo in white ensembles. While Jin flaunted his slick hair, Suga's seemed to be going for a mullet look.

Fans on Twitter were mightily impressed with both the BTS members' new looks. Fans couldn't hide their excitement over Jin's 'exposed forehead' and Suga's mullet-like hairstyle.

The new teaser photos were released just a day after BTS leader RM and the group's youngest member Jungkook's pictures were shared. While fans were mesmerised by RM's eyes, several fans also noticed Jungkook sporting gems near his eyebrow to recreate an eyebrow piercing look.

BTS kickstarted the build-up for Butter's release by sharing the concept poster. The artwork featured a heart-shaped butter on a slice of toasted butter, yellow balloons with a smiley, heart-shaped party confetti, juice being poured into a glass, a camera, gummies spread across the frame and a broken lollipop. They then revealed their new looks in the group concept photo.

The song is slated to release on May 21. Two days after the song drops, BTS is slated to perform the track at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Confirming the news, BTS tweeted on Tuesday, "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT."

Also Read: Run BTS ep 141: RM proves he's a Marvel fan by identifying Avengers: Endgame's OST, Jungkook reacts. Watch

Besides the performance, BTS has also bagged four nominations at the BBMAs this year. This includes Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Dynamite.

