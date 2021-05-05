Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS members scream in disbelief as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr, fans cannot get over Jungkook's reaction
In the recent episode of Run! BTS, singer V couldn't recognise Robert Downey Jr. His reaction left fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook screaming in shock.
BTS member V has left fellow members screaming and the fandom in splits after he couldn't recognize Robert Downey Jr in the recent Run! BTS episode, their variety show. The Run! BTS episode 140 premiered this week and as a part of its task, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were asked to identify the famous personality based on the picture.

The members were presented with pictures of Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and many more. Halfway through the game, the team presented the picture of Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Studios movies, for V to guess. The Winter Bear singer asked, "Who is this?"

His reaction left fellow BTS members screaming with RM, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook rising from their seats. Jungkook, who is a popular Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, couldn't stop jumping while RM wondered how V did not know the Hollywood actor. V's response to Doney Jr and BTS members' reaction left fans in splits.

BTS is currently busy preparing for the release of their upcoming track Butter. The group has been sharing concept videos and teasing the song. After sharing the concept poster, the group has released concept clips featuring Suga, Jin, Jungkook and RM.

The K-pop group has kept the details of the song under the wraps. But their music label, BigHit Music, has confirmed that it is an all-English track. According to South Korean news agency Soompi, Butter has been described as an upbeat dance-pop track. The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

Butter marks the group’s second all-English track. They released their first English song titled Dynamite in 2020. The song not only broke several records but helped the group bag their first Grammy nomination.

