BTS singer Jungkook turns 'director' Jimin's muse in new Bangtan Bomb, Jin makes a musical cameo

A new Bangtan Bomb has been dropped on Tuesday and it features BTS singers Jimin and Jungkook at their goofy best. The video, which appears to have been taken during the making of their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite, showed Jimin doubling up a director while Jungkook was his muse.

In the video, Jimin and Jungkook were experimenting with the lights on sets. While Jimin directed the singer, guiding him to create a unique shot, their fellow member Jin was heard singing in the background.

On Monday, BTS dropped the second concept clips of their upcoming song Butter. The videos featured BTS leader RM and Jungkook. Fans attempted to decode the vibe of the song from the clips and also tried to identity Jungkook's hair colour. In the past few months, Jungkook has been changing the colour of his hair. He has shared on social media pictures of numerous styles and colours of his hair.

Over the weekend, BTS released the concept poster, featuring numerous elements. This includes a heart-shaped butter on a slice of toasted butter, yellow balloons with a smiley, heart-shaped party confetti, juice being poured into a glass, a camera, gummies spread across the frame and a broken lollipop.

BTS has been secretive about their upcoming song. However, while announcing the title of the song, their music label BigHit Music revealed that the song will be the group's second all-English track. Soompi reported that BTS has described Butter as an upbeat dance-pop track. The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

Besides their new music, BTS also made the headlines for their Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominations. The K-pop group has been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for Dynamite.

