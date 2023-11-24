BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star teaser honours 10-year journey of Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and V: Watch

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star has dropped the teaser of the upcoming docuseries featuring Bangtan boys. The teaser glimpsed all seven members of the South Korean K-pop band including Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook. Earlier, Bighit Music released a teaser where members shared personal insights. However, the latest teaser captures the shared beautiful and challenging moments of the members. Also read: ‘Justin Timberlake is problematic’, outrage over BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D remix amid Israel-Palestine controversy

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Teaser

BTS members J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V recently released their new album Proof.

On November 24, Bighit Music unveiled a new teaser of BTS’ docuseries Beyond The Star. As the name suggests, the show will delve into the members' personal experiences, conflicts, journey to stardom, and various challenges that have shaped BTS into the iconic group they are today.

In the first scene of the teaser, Jin appears looking toward the ocean with hope. Suga is deep in focus on his laptop next to him. Meanwhile, J-Hope has his photographer mode on. Cut to the next scene, Jimin is shown working himself to exhaustion while running. While V and Jungkook are enjoying the beach sunset, RM is in the studio recording a song. This only offers a small peek into the members' lives and their transformative path; the entire picture will undoubtedly be far more stunning.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star release date

The docuseries, announced on November 21, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Will release on Disney Plus. Two episodes will be simultaneously released in pairs. The 8-episode series is scheduled as follows: Episodes 1 & 2 on December 20, 2023, at 5 PM (KST), Episodes 3 & 4 on December 27, 2023, at 5 PM (KST), Episodes 5 & 6 on January 3, 2024, at 5 PM (KST), and Episodes 7 & 8 on January 10, 2024, at 5 PM (KST).

For the unversed, Bighit Music has confirmed the military joining dates of RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. Both Jin and J-Hope are actively serving as soldiers, whereas Suga is contributing in the public sector due to a shoulder injury. Also read Jungkook announces military service date in emotional letter to BTS ARMY: 'I'm cautious about asking you to wait for me'