BTS recall their experiences of racism while condemning anti-Asian violence: 'We were mocked for the way we look'

BTS has condemned the anti-Asian attacks in the US. The singers and rappers issued a joint statement recalling their experiences of facing racism, while urging fans to stand together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:09 PM IST
BTS members issue a joint statement condemning the anti-Asian violence. (Big Hit Entertainment)

South Korean boy group BTS has issued a statement condemning the rise of anti-Asian violence. The Grammy-nominated group, comprising of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, penned a lengthy statement, both in English and Korean, condemning the violence. Their statement comes days after the tragic Atlanta spa shootings where several Asians died.

In the statement, the group recounted their personal experience of facing racism. "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason," they said.

"Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem," the group added. "What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message. But what our voice must convey is clear," BTS said.

The statement concluded with the group saying they stand against racial discrimination and condemn violence: "You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

Also Read: BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss, 'Racism Is Not Comedy' trends

BTS' stand on the issue also comes weeks after a German radio jockey made a racist remark on the group. Last month, after the group covered Coldplay's hit track Fix You, at a special MTV Unplugged episode, German host Matthias Matuschik deemed their cover 'blasphemy'. He even compared the group to Covid-19 and called them 'some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.'

BTS have not shied away from expressing their stand on various issues. Last year, during the Black Lives Matter movement, the group not only supported the movement but also donated $1 million to support those working towards it.

