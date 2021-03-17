BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss, 'Racism Is Not Comedy' trends

K-pop group BTS faced defeat at the Grammys after the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. While fans were upset, a caricature showing the members beaten physically by the Grammys award has made its way to social media.

Trading stickers released by Garbage Pail Kids, a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids, are known for featuring characters who have suffered unfortunate fates. In lieu of the recently-concluded Grammys, the company behind the trading stickers, The Topps Company, released a Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids series called the 'Shammy Awards' collection.

The collection featured BTS, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and other Grammy nominees and winners. While the caricatures were meant to poke fun at the artists, they seem to have gone a bit too far with the sticker featuring BTS. In the image, circulating on social media, a cartoon image of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook placed in a 'Whac-a-Mole' game setup was seen while a hand holding the Grammy award is seen in the frame. The picture depicts the Grammy being hit on each member, leaving them with bruises on their faces. The sticker is titled, "BTS Bruisers".

The portrayal received flak from the group's fandom on social media. They are calling out the company behind the sticker for the racist depiction and chanting, "Racism Is Not Comedy."

You somehow thought 7 Asian men being beaten by a trophy when there is such surge in hate crimes against Asian people was a “funny” exaggeration to create a comic effect ? Lets talk. #RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/vfQcg1CbV7 — Aniksha (@anikshasharma) March 17, 2021

Stop normalizing hate against Asians and treating it like 'dark humor'... it's sickening. If it isn't already crystal clear, racism is NOT FUNNY. It just just shows your disgusting personality and privilege.#RacismIsNotComedy — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 17, 2021

I'm sick and tired of this, portraying 7 Asian men being beaten up brutally is not a comedy nor a joke this is violence and is racially charged.



You need to remove it imediately and apologize @Topps#RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/nvmNxx8nAo — Daisy JJK1 is coming🌼❄️ (@activekook) March 17, 2021

#RacismIsNotComedy@Topps apologize!! And remove that cover! In this kind of situation when we asians are getting killed you are literally doing something so stupid and so disgusting thing!Regret it now!.its not only about BTS but the whole asian community!delete it rn! Speed up! pic.twitter.com/WVnpUgIgZy — bts.army.77777777 (@bangtan75495781) March 17, 2021

Racism is not an opinion, it is not a comedy, and it will not be. Why did you only insult and mock them? Didn't many Americans run, but not all of them succeeded? Why exactly is BTS ?it's their first time Stop insulting and racist theme #RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/PRoh6fNtdQ — 초희-김 (@HanSegyeh) March 17, 2021

It's 2021 and you think animating VIOLENCE ON ASIAN ARTISTS is humour ?? This is not art. This is bullying. This is disrespect. This is supporting hate against Asians. We want an explanation and an immediate apology. GO APOLOGISE #BTS#RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/SbuUqGoIXk — Mery Ouma (@MeryOum39248814) March 17, 2021

Last month, BTS faced another racist treatment when German host Matthias Matuschik deemed their cover of Coldplay's Fix You, performed during their special MTV Unplugged episode, as 'blasphemy'. He compared the group to Covid-19 and called them 'some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.'

As reported by Associated Press, the RJ said, "I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea... I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around.” He made things worse when he added that BTS “will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years.” The statements led to a massive backlash with the radio station, Bayern 3, apologising for the statements.

