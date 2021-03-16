BTS' RM flaunts his biceps, J-Hope skips wearing shirt in latest selfies, distract fans from Grammys snub

The BTS fandom, also known as the ARMY, was disappointed after the K-pop group lost their chance at winning a Grammy. BTS attempted to cheer fans by showering them love via Weverse posts, hosting a Vlive and dropping encouraging messages. While that helped the fans a bit, RM and J-Hope dropped solo selfies, which worked well to distract the fandom.

The fandom has gone wild a few times in the past over the BTS leader's muscular body. Even the smallest glimpse of his toned muscles have led to a social media meltdown. It comes as no surprise that when RM shared the picture on Weverse, it left fans wanting more. RM was seen posing against a piece of gym equipment in a sleeveless tee, giving a good look at his flexed muscles.

RM on Weverse 0315



Came to work out @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3aGw5UmzjX — Soo Choi💜Light It Up BTS (@choi_bts2) March 15, 2021

"Came to work out," he captioned the picture, as translated by fans. If that wasn't enough, J-Hope followed soon after and shared a shirtless selfie using a rainbow filter. The rapper had his eyes closed while he smiled for the camera. "ARMY is the best," J-Hope said.

J-Hope on Weverse 0315



ARMY is the best💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kyrxQa1epF — Soo Choi💜Light It Up BTS (@choi_bts2) March 15, 2021

The pictures led to hilarious fan reactions. Fans thanked the rappers for trying their best to distract them while some joked that the BTS leader knew them too well.

not at namjoon using his thirst trapping skills to prevent any armys from catching a case 💀💀💀💀💀 — keep strugglin⁷ (slow) (@keepstrugglin_) March 15, 2021

namjoon trying to distract us and cheer us up the whole day and he pulled out the last card up his sleeve which was a thirst trap gym selfie. — tuna🐟⁷ (@ahemyg) March 15, 2021

namjoon opened his "EMERGENCIES ONLY" folder and pulled out the gym thirst trap he has been hiding from us pic.twitter.com/CYT1AceOxd — jas⁷ (@ddaengyoongii) March 15, 2021

Hobi and namjoon trying to thirst trap us HELPPP WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WY8n3nrdcy — Ver⁷🦋 (@blair_O_) March 15, 2021

bts: selfies aren't working they still mad



namjoon, opening his thirst trap folder: oh I have a plan — ami⁷ • 📌 yoonkook au (@bunyoongs) March 15, 2021

hobi captioning his thirst trap with "ARMYs are the best💜" is the hobiest thing ever — sun (@audiosuga) March 15, 2021

BTS' hit track Dynamite was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys this year. However, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the golden trophy for their collaboration, Rain On Me, in the category. In a media statement, BTS said, "It’s an honor to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us. We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”

