BTS likely to release 10-year anniversary album, project after regrouping post military service, reveals Bang Si-hyuk

Bang Si-hyuk recalls his discussion with BTS

Bang Si-hyuk said, “As you know, in 2015, BTS released its The Most Beautiful Moment In Life (HYYH) album series, and this was a very important album series for them. It showed their growth as artists, it reflected their lives and who they were, and the lives they were living. This became one of the springboards that launched them into global stardom as a global band. When we were young and we were all working together, we said to each other, ‘Let’s make sure we put out a 10-year anniversary album and a project’.”

Bang Si-hyuk on a new BTS album

He added, “If they hadn’t signed with [HYBE], they still would have released it, just not with us – they would have done it with somebody else. It’s very important to me that I’m able to keep this promise – and, in fact, I think many people may have guessed it, but this is the first time that I am mentioning in public that there is going to be a 10-year anniversary project." The said album will seemingly release after the members regroup following their mandatory military service in 2025.

About HYYH album series

The album series, often called HYYH, was released in two parts. The first part released on April 29, 2015, and the second part on November 30. A repackaged record, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever, was released on May 2, 2016.

About BTS members

Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga have started their military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to enlist. Fans will see Jungkook busy with his projects at hand. He will soon release his debut solo album Golden on November 3 this year. It will be followed by his solo concert later that month.

Jimin is awaiting the release of his solo documentary film, Jimin’s Production Diary, on Weverse on October 23. It will comprise the making of his debut solo album Face, which was released earlier this year. BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung released his solo album Layover a few weeks ago. RM has also been taking part in several projects as well as travelling.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON