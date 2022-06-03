BTS reveals they had planned a Mumbai concert in 2020, fans urge them to plan a visit to India again

On Thursday, BTS opened up about their highs and lows in 2020 as they recalled hit tracks, such as Dynamite, ON and more. BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also talked about their Map of the Soul: 7 world tour, which was later called off owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. They said that they were in talk for a tour after the success of On and one of their pitstop was scheduled to be Mumbai. (Also read: BTS: Suga's pet dog Holly sleeps on top of him and steals his blanket in cute video, he wonders if it's human)

Talking about how the pandemic affected their activities, BTS members on This is BTS for Spotify, said that they had many places to visit, such as Barcelona, South America and India. Their leader RM said, “After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents.” They said that they were planning to organise a concert in Mumbai.

Reacting to the revelation, Indian Army, the BTS fans, took to Twitter. One user wrote, “Joonie and Suga said that they want to come to India, Mumbai. OMG, my heart skipped a beat. Thank you so much. I love you, Kings, please do come. I'm honoured.” “Still can't believe that BTS was planning on coming to Mumbai,” added another. Another one tweeted, “Please come to India BTS. My ears are blessed hearing India from BTS.”

BTS also spoke about their hit Dynamite and making it to the Billboard no1 spot. Suga recalled the night when all members stayed up looking at their song on top of the charts and said he is proud of it. The members said they made Dynamite with their ‘blood, sweat and tears’.

BTS is now only a week away from releasing their upcoming anthology album Proof. Releasing on June 10, it’s said to be a mix of their hit old and new songs. Proof will include songs like Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

