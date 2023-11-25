BTS' RM and aespa's Karina to TXT's Yeonjun and Blackpink's Jennie, watch K-pop idols pair up at Love Your W Event

This year, W Korea's Love Your W event included a star-studded red carpet, along with prominent members of the industry. Something strange happened, a clear break from tradition: the seating arrangement was mixed and matched in an unusual way. This time, there was a welcome shift in the seating arrangement from prior years when K-pop group members sat together. Viral clips from the award show, spotlight BTS RM interacting with aespa’s Karina, on the other hand, TXT members sitting next to Blackpink and so on.

BTS’ RM’s interaction with aespa’s Karina goes viral

Love Your W Event(X)

Rather than having all four members of aespa sit at the same table at the Love Your W Event, Giselle was spotted sitting with RIIZE's Wonbin, WINTER next to RIIZE SHOTARO, and Karina next to RM. Fans witnessed idols sitting in surprising pairs for what might have been the first time, making this break from the norm a new and visually appealing experience.

TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun with Blackpink’s Jennie

Blackpink member Jennie who recently received the MBE honours from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, alongside other members of the group was seated next to TXT members. In the clips, Soobin, Yeonjun, Jennie, Kim Young Kwang, and Lee Jae Wook can be seen sitting together, interacting, and enjoying the moment.

Want to see some visual explosion? Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and aespa’s Ningning are sights to behold. Here are some additional seating arrangements that might convince you to watch the video again: Sohee was placed next to Bae Doona, and Eunseok was set up next to Hwasa.

The internet is currently buzzing with reactions. “I'm totally rooting for Yeonjun and Jennie! They're both amazing. Go, Yeonjun and Jennie, go!”, “I'm totally rooting for Yeonjun and Jennie! They're both amazing . Go, Yeonjun and Jennie, go!”, “OMG RM and Karina they look amazing together”.

On November 24, W Korea held a special event to mark the 18th anniversary of the Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign. Several prominent individuals from the entertainment and music industries grace the event each year.