BTS' RM and Jimin end their weekend with tour of art exhibition, fans happy to see Mini Moni

BTS leader RM dropped a bunch of photos on his Instagram handle as he recently went to the Frieze Seoul 2023 exhibition. The art fest was also attended by several other celebs including BTS' Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho and many others. RM's photos took fans inside the art event with some other visuals from different places that he went to this week. Also read: BTS' Jungkook runs after being chased by crowd inside airport, almost trips

RM and Jimin at art exhibition

BTS' RM and Park Jimin at Frieze Seoul 2023 exhibition.

With other glimpses of art and artefacts from the venue, RM and Jimin were seen fondly looking at one of the Lee Bae creations. Both were dressed in casuals and had their face hidden with face masks. Director of Frieze Masters Nathan Clements-Gillespie also posted a group photo with RM and Jimin.

Fans react to RM and Jimin

Seeing them together, fans expressed their happiness on social media. Jimin and RM are affectionately called ‘MiniMoni’ together by fans. Talking about their outing, a fan wrote on C, formerly known as Twitter, “Cutest.” “The nonstop loving,” added another one. Someone also pointed out the adorable ‘height difference’ between the two,

Besides these photos, several candid photos of Park Jimin and RM have surfaced online from the art fair. However, this is not the first time that RM and Jimin have stepped out together for an event. The two share a close equation and share their love for art. RM, on the other hand, is often seen extending support towards art and related events.

BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Recently Kim Taehyung marked his solo debut with his album Layover. It was released on September 8.

Jungkook at airport

On the other hand, BTS' youngest member Jungkook returned to Seoul, South Korea on Saturday and made news with the frenzy around his airport appearance. Several people including paparazzi gather at the airport terminal to catch a glimpse of the Seven singer.

Upon reaching, Jungkook greeted everyone and even waved at fans. However, his airport appearance took a different turn when a few fans started chasing him and even his security struggled to ensure his safety. The incident has left many fans worried and angry who took to social media and demanded better security arrangements for the singer.

