BTS' RM becomes first-ever global ambassador of National Museum of Korea, turns passion for art into a bigger mission

South Korean superstar and BTS leader RM has added another milestone to his ever-evolving journey. The rapper and songwriter has officially been named the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, a role that beautifully aligns with his long-standing passion for art, history and preserving Korean cultural heritage.

A role that perfectly matches RM's passion

BTS' RM's love for art comes full circle with major National Museum of Korea appointment.

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The National Museum of Korea announced on social media that it has officially begun a new chapter with BTS leader RM, who has been appointed as the institution's first-ever Global Public Relations Ambassador.

On June 19, RM joined National Museum of Korea director You Hong June for a special visit around the museum to mark the occasion. During the tour, he explored several exhibitions and collections, including the upcoming special exhibition, Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art, and the seasonal exhibition, Kim Hongdo: Painting His Era.

RM has openly spoken about his love for Korean art, cultural heritage and museums over the years. His appointment reflects his long-standing interest in preserving and promoting Korea's artistic legacy.

In his new role, RM will work closely with the museum to introduce the beauty and importance of Korean cultural heritage to audiences around the world. The partnership aims to create a meaningful connection between Korea's past and present while making Korean art and history more accessible to global audiences.

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{{^usCountry}} Through this collaboration, the National Museum of Korea hopes to encourage more people to discover and appreciate Korean culture. The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to sharing Korea's rich stories, traditions and artistic values with people across the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through this collaboration, the National Museum of Korea hopes to encourage more people to discover and appreciate Korean culture. The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to sharing Korea's rich stories, traditions and artistic values with people across the world. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His art journey continues beyond music {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His art journey continues beyond music {{/usCountry}}

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RM's presence in the global art world is also continuing to grow. In October 2026, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will launch a special exhibition titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me, created in collaboration with the BTS leader.

The exhibition, which will run until February 2027, will showcase around 200 artworks, including selections from RM's personal collection alongside pieces from the museum's own archives. It will give visitors a rare opportunity to explore the artistic tastes and inspirations that have influenced one of the world's most celebrated musicians.

On Music

BTS are currently in the middle of their highly anticipated 2026-2027 world tour, marking their first full-group tour in nearly four years after completing their mandatory military service. The group reunited earlier this year and returned with new music album Arirang in March, before kicking off the massive global tour in April in South Korea.

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The tour will span multiple continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia, with nearly 80 shows planned through early 2027.

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