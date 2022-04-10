BTS' RM goes 'you bet' when asked about group's new song, speaks about having kids: 'I wanted so bad but now...'

BTS leader RM on Saturday spoke about a new song of the group, not winning at the Grammys, people hating the group, and also releasing a mixtape during a live session. After the first day of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert, RM interacted with fans on V Live. He also spoke about marriage, having children, and dyeing his hair. (Also Read | BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 1: RM says 'we didn't come for Grammys'; Jungkook lifts T-shirt, flashes abs for fans)

About the Grammys, as per Instagram user bts_girlwithluv7, RM said, "It was fine. We enjoyed the performance. We were anxious about mistakes but there were no mistakes. Everyone gave us applause and stood up so we appreciate it. The performance was everything. We were kinda disappointed when we heard that Doja Cat was going to win but that's alright."

He also added, "What I felt the most was that we have to be directly participating in our whole album more. Like personally and the lyrics, melodies, arrangements, someday we'll do it all by ourselves. That's our goal. I think that's one of the reasons why people look down on us. It'll be solved as time passes by."

As translated by Twitter user, @modooborahae, RM said, "We’ve always had haters. It could be our fault but a lot of times it’s not our fault. There were always haters. All teams have their haters. There’s also a positive thing about having haters here in the US since it means we’re mainstream."

On a lighter note when a fan asked when he wanted to get married, RM replied, "Oh... I don't know." On having children, RM said, "How many kids I'd like to have? I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much. When I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that idea."

When a fan asked RM if BTS has a new song this year, he replied, "You bet." On the collaboration with Snoop Dogg, he said, "The Snoop collab was announced? Okay. That’s good." He also spoke about his mixtape, "The playlist (mixtape) this time— I don't know when it'll come out but I'm trying to release it this year so I really want to do it well.. with a really different feel.. with a lot of people (collabs). I might do it with feels that you can't even imagine...I hope you look forward to it."

On growing his hair long and dyeing it, RM said, "Later on when I want to grow my hair long and dye it a dark colour.. one day when I have the patience, I'd like to do that."

RM also spoke about getting a tattoo, "I used to plan to have one and I actually had a sketch but I canceled it because I was afraid. Because I'm kinda 'in a rush' guy, I get sick of something really fast so if I have a tattoo, I was afraid I would be sick of it. I'm still open tho!" Responding to a fan, RM spoke about all the members getting friendship tattoos. He said, "We decided to get friendship tattoos on our right b***? (Laughs) We have been talking about a friendship tattoo.. we have only been discussing it.. maybe seven dots or just a simple seven tattoos."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook began their Las Vegas concert on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium. They will hold three more concerts on April 9, April 15, and April 16.

After their concert, the BTS members shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. They also met Steve Aoki who shared pictures on Twitter. He wrote, "Ooops I forgot to wear red and white @BTS_twt." In another tweet, Steve and the BTS members were seen doing the Aoki Jump. He wrote, "You knew this was coming! #aokijump #1060. @BTS_twt."

