BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook make solo debuts on Instagram, here's who has most followers so far

South Korean boy band BTS' members have now officially joined Instagram. Within a few hours, all 7 accounts have crossed more than 35 lakh followers already

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have now joined Instagram and have also posted their first pictures on their respective handles.

Jin posted a picture of himself wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt with a caption, “Permission to Dance," on it. The picture is liked by more than 30 lakh people.

Suga on the other hand posted a picture of trees. he didn't caption his picture but it was liked by nearly 30 lakh people.

Jungkook also shared a picture of a beach and captioned it, “No Way Home.” The photo was liked by more than 27 lakh people. He also posted another picture of himself sitting at the SoFi stadium.

RM shared two pictures on his Instagram account. In the first picture, he can be seen sitting on a rocky surface near a beach on a chair. In the second one, he can be seen posing at SoFi Stadium. He captioned his second picture, “throwback.”

Jimin posted a black and white picture of himself wearing a suit. He captioned his picture “#Jimin.” V commented on his picture, saying, “Why does it feel like I know who's at the back?”

V posted two pictures on Instagram. The first picture was of a hanging skeleton. He captioned it, “The Little(Baby) Dinosaur Dooly.” Jimin commented on his picture, “Still must be bigger than me right?” to which V replied, “Isn't (that) you?” V's second post has two pictures. In the first one is a black and white portrait of him holding flowers and second one is a selfie of him with shaving cream on his face.

J-Hope posted a silhouette photo of himself, capturing the sunset in the frame. He captioned the picture, “I'm your hope.” Jin commented, “sin hope," to which J-Hope replied saying, "i'm so nervous.” He also posted a blurry picture of himself and captioned it, “Nine, don't post weird pictures.” J Hope commented on his picture, “Are you cute?” to which J-Hope replied by saying, “I'm sorry, but why do you click likes on Instagram?” and “Does that mean that I like your picture?"

V has the highest number of followers and is followed by 7.5 million people. Jungkook is the second most followed member with a following of 7.3 million people. Jimin and Jin both have 7 million followers. While, JHope, Suga and RM have 6.9 million followers each.

The members joined Instagram after announcing that they will be taking a vacation to spend the holidays with their families. The statement also added that the members will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul.