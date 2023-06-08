BTS’ RM and Jungkook to host events on 10th debut anniversary

BTS fans are all set for BTS Festa, the K-pop group's yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut. On Thursday, BTS’ agency announced that leader RM will be hosting a special event and interacting with fans on site in Yeouido, as a part of the 2023 BTS Festa. Younger member Jungkook will also be narrating a firework show for the fans. Also read: Jimin surprises BTS ARMY with music video ahead of 10th debut anniversary, fans get emotional

RM to interact with fans

BTS members completed ten years since their debut in June 2013.

The debut anniversary celebrations this year will include the BTS Presents Everywhere project at Yeouido on June 17. It's going to be a day full of fun activities for fans aka BTS ARMY. Towards the end of the day, Kim Namjoon will be holding a special segment called 'It's 5 PM, and This is Kim Namjun.' It will go on for an hour, starting from 5 pm to 6 pm KST.

Jungkook to narrate for fans

The interactive session will be followed by the TS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show. It is scheduled to begin from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm KST. Golden Maknae will be narrating the event as per multiple reports. In this segment, fireworks will be lit in honour of 10 years of BTS, accompanied by the popular music of the group. The firework is expected to be visible from other places as well. However, a special 'Firework Spectacle Zone’ for raffle winners has also been arranged where fans will be seated at the best viewing location.

BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA

All of these events will be taking place at Yeouido Hangang Park, on June 17. Besides the fun arrangements, the Exhibition and Experiential Spaces site will be the main event site, open for fans from 12 pm. The day will be filled with fun games and other programs, such as 10 Years of BTS, Run BTS Stage Outfits, 10th FESTA Monument, BTS Family Portraits, Bring The Song: My BTS Playlist, Temporary Tattoo Booth, and much more.

What's more?

Meanwhile, the agency has also announced a fun game where fans can now send their stories related to BTS. The best ones will be read by DJ Namjun at the ARMY Lounge for the visible radio program.

BTS comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. This year Jin and J-Hope are expected to be skipping the celebrations as they are currently enlisted in the military.

