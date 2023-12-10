BTS' RM pens long emotional letter for fans, V shares pics of his shaved head: ‘The end is just another beginning’

BTS members RM and V shared posts on social media platforms ahead of their departure for military service. RM aka Kim Namjoon penned along letter for BTS ARMY on Weverse. V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. As per South Korean media, RM and V will begin their military service on December 11. (Also Read | Jungkook gives glimpse of shaved head, talks about sasaengs in front of his house, and drops 'big spoiler' for BTS ARMY)

RM pens note for fans

RM and V shared posts.

Taking to Weverse, RM wrote, as translated by @mhereonlyforbts, "Hello, my dear friends, that day has finally come. I feel like I have so many things to say that have been floating around in my head, but now that I'm here, I can't get them out of my mouth. I was so happy to be able to live as a member of BTS for the past ten years. I've been saying this all along, but the end is just another beginning! I have no doubt that something good will be waiting for us once we pass."

RM talks about Jin, J-Hope

He also added, "Seokjin and Hoseok, who had to endure this time first, must have had a much harder time than us who followed behind. Seeing them doing so bravely and so well, even though it is late, gives me greater courage. I believe that this 18 months, which may be long or short, will be a time of unfamiliar and new inspiration and learning for all of us. It can be scary and scary, but is there anything more comforting than knowing that you have something to look forward to and look forward to during that vague time?"

RM gets emotional

RM further wrote, "It may be my job, but it's probably your love. Being someone who can be remembered and waited for by others may be lonely and lonely at times, but I feel like I am already filled with that love. I hope I can be that kind of person to you. Our time, love, and sincerity tell us about our future more than countless words that linger in our ears. I always wanted to be the person who was by your side even when you were not by my side."

The BTS leader concluded, “I hoped that we would live each of our lives hard in our own places, and when we come back, we would be smiling brightly and being more informal, filled with heart and soul. Hello and hello for a while! When I return, I'll say hello again so that we can be ourselves wherever and whenever we are! See you in the future. I love you so much. Hoping to reach you even a little. - Namjoon.”

V posted a photo of his shaved head.

V shared pictures on Instagram.

V shares his goofy pics

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, V posted a photo of his shaved head wearing an orange jacket. He wrote, "V D-1." Sharing another picture as he looked towards a photo, V said, “(This) was my dream (to wear) sunglasses with a shaved head. I wanted to do it someday, turned out well.”

Sharing photos of a cake, V added, "I'll go and come back!" The last photo showed V wearing sunglasses on his head and holding a golden cake as he stood against an illuminated wall.

