BTS shares glimpse as they groove with Coldplay's Chris Martin to My Universe in preview clip. Watch

BTS on Tuesday gave a glimpse as they grooved with British band Coldplay's Chris Martin for their upcoming single, My Universe. Taking to Twitter, BTS shared a preview clip in which members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sang with Chris as they stood around a mic.

While BTS member Jungkook was seen wearing a Coldplay hoodie, Chris sported a BTS hoodie. Sharing the clip, BTS wrote, "Check out our exclusive preview clip of My Universe with #Coldplay! Link https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSJEYqnmp/ #ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse #BTS."

The preview clip comes a day after BTS and Coldplay confirmed they are joining hands for the single.

The clip that went viral online was shared by BTS fandom, ARMY. On Twitter, a user wrote, "I already love the sound of it so much, can't wait for it to drop #ColdplayXBTS." Another user said, "Chris Martin wears a love button no matter where he is and what he's doing and he usually gives it out to people too. Here you can see he's given so many to Jin and Jimin who are also wearing Coldplay merch @lovebuttonorg #ColdplayXBTS."

The track is slated to be released on September 24. Both the groups made the announcement on social media. "#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th //" wrote Coldplay on Instagram alongside the cover art of the song. Big Hit, the label behind BTS, also shared the news on their official Twitter handle. "#Coldplay X BTS - My Universe," the tweet read.

Recent, BTS sat down with Chris for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series, which was released ahead of the premiere of BTS Permission to Dance music video (Shorts Challenge version).

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number Fix You on MTV Unplugged. The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean and signed "love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland.

Also Read | BTS win best K-Pop for single Butter at Video Music Awards, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X take top prizes

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song. On Sunday night, BTS won the best group and best K-pop act trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.