BTS singer V shares spoilers about KTH1 mixtape hours after K-pop group releases new Butter teaser photos

BTS singer V has shared a new update about his mixtape, KTH1. However, he is yet to reveal details of the songs or the potential release date.

The singer, who was actively responding to fan posts on community platform Weverse, had shared an unseen picture on a fan's request. When he was asked to share more, he confessed he hadn't taken many pictures lately. A fan then posted, "then... a new mixtape teaser?" As translated by a BTS fan account, @BTStranslation_, V replied, "I'm sorry.. I don't think it'll be possible because of my schedule."

Another fan suggested that the mixtape would probably release next year. V replied to the post and said that he has received one song while he has worked on 10. He added that as time passed by, he wasn't listening to them so he thought the ARMY wouldn't either. He hinted at starting afresh.

V shared an unreleased snippet from a song with the caption 'Sleep' last month. Talking about the snippet, a fan asked, "Does the last song you updated on Twitter have anything to do with your mixtape? a spoiler please." V said, "I'm not going to use all of them, it's just for ARMY to listen." He then added, "I didn't make the one called Umbrella, it was given to me."

A fan asked, "Then what is 'sleep'?", referring to the same tweet. "It's a song I made (ARMY said they) couldn't sleep so I recorded and sang it with my sleepy voice," he said.

The BTS singer's update on his mixtape was shared hours after the K-pop group unveiled new teaser photos from their upcoming song Butter. In the pictures, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen in new looks.

Butter is the group's second all-English song. It will be released later this week. The septet will perform the song for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The group has been nominated in four categories at this year's awards.

