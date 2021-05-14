Friends Reunion director hints BTS members' role in the episode, dials down expectations

It goes without saying BTS fans have set expectations from Friends: The Reunion. The K-pop band was listed among the guests to feature in the reunion episode. The list also includes James Corden, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Kit Harington among others.

The Friends Reunion director, Ben Winston, has now shed light on BTS members' participation in the reunion special. Addressing a couple of tweets by the fans, Ben clarified that the group's role will be short.

"I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends," he said while responding to a famous BTS fan account. Soon after, he responded to a fan tweet attempting to decode the reason behind BTS' inclusion in the reunion special.

"So, likely it’ll have Namjoon (BTS leader RM) talking abt how his mom loved Friends & how she gave him the entire series on DVD which he used to help him learn English. Since it’s a Friends special, my guess is the angle (would) be cultural importance & impact of the show, incl internationally," a fan said. Responding to it, Ben said, "Spot on. Really important to manage expectations. It’s a great but short interview."

BTS leader RM has revealed Friends played a vital role in helping him learn the English language. The rapper had joined fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about how his mother introduced him to the show.

"My English teacher was the sitcom Friends. Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one, thanks to my mother," he explained. "She bought me all 10 DVDs — all the seasons. So firstly, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then next time, I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed it," RM hadded.

Friends: The Reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The reunion will be an unscripted, one-off special. It is set to premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

