BTS Butter teaser photos: J-Hope, Jimin and V stun with their looks, fans spot ARMY logo behind Jimin

BTS has released the last set of the solo Butter teaser photos. On Thursday, photos of J-Hope, Jimin and V were released. In the pictures, J-Hope was seen wearing a white ensemble, similar to Jin and Suga's outfits, while his blonde hair caught the eye. V sported a bright peach suit as his eyes looked away from the camera.

Jimin's picture caught fans' attention for various reasons. Jimin, in his solo picture, gave a better look at her rainbow tresses as he posed with his head facing away from the camera.

The setup behind him reminded fans of their old track Dope's music video, given that the song featured a red elevator. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the buttons behind Jimin featured the logo of BTS and their fandom, ARMY, leaving them emotional.

In the past two days, BTS released solo pictures of RM, Jin, Suga and Jungkook. The pictures gave fans a closer look at the BTS members' new style in the upcoming English track.

BTS announced that they were releasing a new track titled Butter earlier this month. The group shared a concept picture, featuring elements like a heart-shaped butter on a slice of toasted butter, yellow balloons with a smiley, and a broken lollipop to name a few. The group also released individual clips of the members with each element from the poster. They then left fans stunned when they debuted their new looks in the group picture. Soon after the K-pop band began releasing solo pictures.

Butter has been described as a 'dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.' The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

BTS will perform the song at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2021, slated to take place on May 23. Hosted by Nick Jonas, BTS has also been nominated in four categories. This includes Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Dynamite.

