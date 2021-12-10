BTS singer V teases new song with K-drama style music video, fans say 'thought we were on a break'

BTS member V surprised fans by sharing a new, unreleased song on Friday. The K-pop singer shared a string of videos on his Instagram Stories featuring the track. The song played in a Mustang he was driving, seemingly in Hawaii during his vacation.

In the video, V seemed like his own K-drama lead, enjoying his song as he drove around town. The BTS singer sported a blue, floral shirt as seen in the picture he posted on Thursday night while singing along the song.

The BTS singer shared the video with the words ‘I love you’. Taking to Weverse, V said that the song was made a while ago. “I wrote it here, it’s just a song I made a long time ago but the vibe was so good,” he said, as translated by BTS Weverse translation on Instagram.

The song has garnered all kinds of reactions from BTS fandom. While many praised V for his baritone vocals, many others also think his mixtape – dubbed as KTH1 mixtape – is also on its way.

“Kim Taehyung gifting us a new song just like that, I can’t stop listening- it’s so beautiful oh my god,” a fan said on Twitter. “Wait, is this the purple song? Kim Taehyung and a new song? Please we are so excited with your mixtape,” added other. “KTH1 is definitely coming on December 30, like the feeling keeps getting bigger,” a third fan said, referring to V's birthday.

However, fans said, “I thought we were on a break,” referring the group's decision to take an extended break from work. “I thought we were on a break, my heart can’t handle this,” a fan said. “New song by Kim Taehyung? Please let me breathe. I can’t do this anymore. I thought we were on a break?” another added.

BTS fans also admitted they are struggling to keep up with BTS members' posts, especially since they've created individual accounts on Instagram. The members have been actively posting pictures and videos on the platform while interacting with fans on Weverse.

