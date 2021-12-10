BTS: V thanks ARMY for ‘pretending to not know’ him during his Hawaii holiday with family, treats fans with pic

BTS singer V expressed his gratitude towards a group of fans who ‘pretended to not know' him when he was at the Hawaii airport. The singer revealed he was holidaying at the exotic location when he spotted a few fans.

Taking to Weverse, BTS member V said, “Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love u.” He also shared a picture from his trip in which he was seen wearing floral printed clothes.

The Winter Bear singer, on Wednesday, revealed he was holidaying with his family. The revelation was made when he was interacting with a few fans on Weverse. “Is Taehyungie having fun with being on an adventure alone? I also wanna do it but I feel like it'll be boring,” a fan asked, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter.

V replied, “I'm not alone (I'm) with family.” The singer returned to South Korea on Thursday. The South Korean press photographed the singer at the airport upon his return. The singer, while reacting to a fan art featuring him and Jungkook, revealed that he has to work on a Christmas song but he's currently in quarantine. “See you (about the song) on next year's Christmas,” he said.

BTS members are currently on a break. The K-pop group's agency Big Hit Music announced their break earlier this week. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement said.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," it added.