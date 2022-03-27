BTS: Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with group for upcoming project, says 'It’s official like referee with whistle'

Rapper Snoop Dogg has confirmed his collaboration with K-pop group BTS for an upcoming project. In a recent interview, Snoop Dogg said that their collab is official like 'a referee with a whistle'. He also said that BTS makes good music and so does he. BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in January, Snoop Dogg revealed that BTS had asked him for a collaboration. This is not the first time that BTS will be collaborating with a solo artist. The group has so far collaborated with Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Lauv, Coldplay, Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Recently, speaking with The AV Club, Snoop Dogg said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg told Mogul Talk podcast, “I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s***.” Another guest from the show, Crystal Mais had said, “That would be fire. BTS is dope. The K-pop market is huge, Snoop. Do it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS had first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album Doggystyle in their 2014 track Hip Hop Phile.

Currently, BTS is gearing up for their concert in the US next month. BTS recently extended their Permission to Dance On Stage tour by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The group is set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Almost all the BTS members have contracted Covid-19 after their US concert, which ended in December last year. In addition to coronavirus, Jin and Jimin had to undergo surgery as well.

Last December, Suga, RM, and Jin had tested positive for the coronavirus. In January, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from Covid-19. In February, V tested positive for Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last weeek, J-hope also tested positive for coronavirus. His diagnosis comes just ahead of the group's departure for the US, where they are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys ceremony too. BTS have also been nominated at the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON