BTS: South Korea to conduct public survey over group's military service?

A public survey might be conducted in South Korea to help decide whether to grant exemptions from mandatory military service to BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. As per a report, South Korea Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup told lawmakers that he ordered officials to implement a survey. Jong-sup also said his ministry will also look into various other factors including the economic impact of BTS, the importance of military service and overall national interest. (Also Read | BTS could 'practise and perform together' even if they join military, says South Korean minister)

The issue of military service for the seven members of the group has been a topic of discussion in the country as BTS' oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December when he turns 30. BTS' Jin was born in 1992, Suga in 1993, RM and J-Hope in 1994, Jimin and V in 1995 and Jungkook in 1997. The country has been debating shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.

As per news agency AP, Jong-sup's comments created a stir following which his ministry clarified in a statement that he ordered officials to examine whether such a survey is needed, instead of launching it immediately. According to the statement, officials were asked to check details including which agency would be responsible for a survey, who exactly would be surveyed and how long would it take.

The statement also added that if the survey is carried out, it will not be done by the ministry or related authorities, to ensure fairness. The survey will be done by a third organization. As per AP, the ministry said the results would be only one of the many factors determining BTS members' military status.

According to South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from North Korea. However, the country gives exemption to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who win top places in certain competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige.

Those exempted are released from the military after taking three weeks of basic training. But they are required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months. Some politicians have called for expanding the scope of exemptions to include K-pop stars such as BTS as they have elevated the country's international image significantly.

with AP inputs

