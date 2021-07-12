Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance's fate on Billboard Hot 100; RM, Jin make special promise to ARMY
music

BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance's fate on Billboard Hot 100; RM, Jin make special promise to ARMY

A few days after BTS released their new song Permission to Dance, the members were seen in a new video unboxing the CD box for Butter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:04 AM IST
BTS members Suga, RM and Jin in the new Bangtan Bomb video.

A new Bangtan Bomb was released on Sunday featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, unboxing the Butter album. The K-pop group released the CD version of the new track Butter on July 9. The CD also features their recently released song Permission to Dance.

In the video, shared on YouTube, BTS members were divided into two groups. While Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V formed one subunit, RM, Jin, and Jungkook were segregated into the other. Each group was handed a version of the CD album and was seen unboxing the same.

During the unboxing, the members revealed that the box comes with numerous photos, cards, and a pack of stickers that the fans could use to decorate the box. In the process of revealing the contents, J-Hope revealed that the photoshoots were done in March, months before Butter and Permission to Dance were released. While Suga recalled the cold weather, Jimin added he was 'freezing to death.'

RM, Jungkook, and Jin also spoke about the beach-themed shoot in particular and recalled that the bright sun was making it difficult for the members to keep their eyes fully open.

RM and Jin also made a pact. They revealed they would host a VLive together within a month of Permission to Dance's release. Suga also predicted that Permission to Dance would not only replace their song Butter, which is currently on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, but will also remain on the top spot for four to five weeks.

Also read: BTS: Permission to Dance reminds fans of One Direction, ARMY gets emotional at use of sign language in video

BTS released Permission to Dance on July 9, on the occasion of ARMY Day. The members will be seen performing the song, along with their other release Butter, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon later this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts pic bts world

Related Stories

music

BTS fans upset after Louis Vuitton excludes V from promotions: 'You have seven ambassadors'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:17 AM IST
music

BTS members plan to be 'Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas' 20-30 years later: 'That's what we want'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:45 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP