BTS’ V and Jimin receive death threats ahead of Busan concert, fans react

BTS ARMY aka their fans were left worried after some drew attention to suspicious activities on the fan community platform Weverse. Going by fan tweets, anonymous posts on the platform mentioned life threats to members V and Jimin. It also included pictures of guns and said that the members have only time till their upcoming concert in Busan. (Also read: BTS ARMY reacts to video of Indian teacher allegedly threatening student for being fan of group)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS will be attending the 2030 Busan World Expo as the official ambassador. Reports about the members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in talks for a free-of-charge concert were also doing rounds on the internet. This will be their first concert in their homeland after they announced their hiatus to focus on their solo career. Previously in March, they had performed the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE in Seoul.

Referring to the Busan concert which will take place in October, one of the death threats read, “The October concert is free and is a nice change to get rid of Taehyung (Kim Taehyung aka V) from Jikook lives.” Reacting to the posts, fans took to Twitter and urged BTS’ agency HYBE to take necessary action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote, “Taehyung & jimin are receiving an huge amount of D£4TH THR€4T$ lately and no one is talking about it except those people who saw the threads regarding this.” “Just reported such malicious post yesterday!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt THIS IS IS GETTING OUT OF HANDS!! PLEASE TAKE ACTION AGAINST SUCH PESTS WHO THREAT THE SAFETY OF OUR BOYS!! WE CONDEMN THIS BEHAVIOUR,” added another one. “We demand that legal action be taken immediately for the death threats against Kim Taehyung,” commented someone else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, HYBE or its subsidiary music label BIGHIT MUSIC have not yet responded to the fans. Both of them manage BTS and are often seen sharing updates about taking strict legal actions against violation of the artists’ right. In late June, Big Hit said in a statement, “Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities.”

“We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives,” further quoted Soompi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.