Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: V fits 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants, leaves members in splits. Watch
music

BTS: V fits 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants, leaves members in splits. Watch

BTS singer V left everyone in splits while playing 'will it fit' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:06 PM IST
BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

BTS members, especially V, left everyone in splits with their latest game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared on the show and played 'will it fit?'. Each member was given certain objects along with a challenge to fit them into a designated space.

At first, Jimmy Fallon challenged Jimin to fit 33 sticks of butter in a fishbowl. After much shoving and punching, he eventually succeeded. Next J-Hope was challenged to fit 91 ping pong balls into a Christmas stocking, followed by RM who was asked to wear six BTS shirts. Both of them were able to do the task.

Next up was Jungkook, who was asked to fit 10 scoops of ice cream into a taco shell. The singer also did it successfully. Suga had to fit 81 candles onto a single cupcake, and Jin had to fit 19 bananas in a fanny pack. V was challenged to fit 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants.

V started off by putting the figurines in his pant pockets and was then helped by the members who started shoving the toys down his pants. Everyone was left in splits at this bit. TinyTan are the miniature figurines based on each BTS member. All the members emerged victorious in completing their mission.

In the end, Jimmy had to fit himself into a washing machine filled with nacho cheese. He tried his best to successfully complete the task but as soon as he tried to sit inside the machine the liquid started pouring out.

This is the second time in a month that BTS has appeared on the show. Earlier, after the release of their English track Permission To Dance, they had featured in the show. During the show, the members spoke about their song, tour, rumours about them, and Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy Fallon had asked BTS members questions on rumours about them. He had asked, "Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?" RM had replied, "It's kinda true. When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang...Thank God...ARMY is so much better."

He had also asked V, "Is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS? You just went to the audition to support your friend? V responded, "True, yes". He had then asked, "What happened to your friend?" and V replied, "He failed...only V."

Also Read | Vidya Balan recalls actress commenting on her clothes, wanted to tell her: ‘Why don’t you focus on your acting?’

BTS' latest song, Permission to Dance, is about spreading joy with the help of dance and music. It is an upbeat all-inclusive track and imagines the world post Covid-19. It recently secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 replacing the group's earlier song Butter. The June-release had retained the top spot for seven weeks on the international music chart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
k-pop k-pop music bts pic bts fashion bts bts video jimmy fallon's tonight show tonight show starring jimmy fallon jimmy fallon

Related Stories

tv

Karisma Kapoor, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, cries on Super Dancer 4 sets. Here's why

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
bollywood

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgn with old pic: ‘Fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP