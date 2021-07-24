BTS feature among South Korea's national icons at Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony. Watch

BTS, on Friday, featured among three national icons of South Korea to represent the country at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The other icons were--14th-century built Namdaemun (South Korea's first National Treasure) and 16th-century Korean admiral and military general Yi Sunsin famed for his victories against foreign invasion.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a screengrab from the event and wrote, "Our boys @BTS_twt shown as the main representative of South Korea even on the Olympic opening ceremony. It's indeed the national pride to have them to represent South Korea." Another fan tweeted the clip of the event.

A third fan also shared pictures of the icons and tweeted, "It's indeed the national pride. So there were 3 images that are representing Korea in Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony. Namdaemun (The first Korea National Treasure, was made in 14C). Yi Sun Sin, admiral (military general famed for his victories against foreign invasion 16C). BTS (world domination 21C)."

This comes a day after, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated BTS members for getting appointed as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The group comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world."

Earlier, Tedros had lauded the K-pop band. Recently, after the release of their song Permission to Dance, he had tweeted, "Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life."

Permission to Dance is an upbeat track about spreading joy with the help of music and dance. It highlights a Covid-19 free world in the near future which is all-inclusive. The song recently made it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It replaced their earlier song Butter, which had retained the top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks.