BTS: V makes a special birthday gift request to RM, J-Hope has hilarious response

BTS singer V, on Instagram, revealed what he wants from his group's leader RM on his birthday – a painting. The Winter Bear singer expressed his wish while commenting on J-Hope's post on the social media platform. V will turn 26 (international age) on December 30.

On Sunday, J-Hope shared a bunch of pictures to reveal he has completed his quarantine period. The rapper, in the pictures, was seen posing against a colourful painting and making goofy faces. “Quarantine finished,” he captioned the picture, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_.

Taking to the comments section, RM confessed he was jealous of his fellow BTS rapper. The BTS leader began his quarantine earlier this week, after returning from the US vacation. “Insane,” he first commented. RM then followed it up with another comment that read, “(what I'm) the most envious of..”

J-Hope then informed him, and the fans who were reading their public chat, that he was posing in front of the painting that RM had gifted him. “Namjoon, I took (the photo) prettily in front of the gift you gave me,” J-Hope commented.

V then joined their chat and requested RM to gift him a painting as well. “(30/12) on my birthday too, if you give me a painting that suits/goes along with me, I'd be really happy RM,” V requested. J-Hope hilariously responded, “One should control themselves.”

BTS members are actively engaging with each other and fans on Weverse and Instagram since their vacation began. While recently, RM, J-Hope and V were seen responding to fan posts ranging from film recommendations to music suggestions, fan letters and even offering dating advice on Weverse.

Earlier this month, after BTS wrapped the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert, the group's agency Big Hit Music issued a statement sharing the news of their ‘extended period of rest'.