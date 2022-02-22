BTS: V's quarantine ends after Covid-19 recovery, Big Hit Music says he will 'return to daily activities'

BTS member V's quarantine has ended after he made a full recovery from Covid-19, the group's agency Big Hit Music informed ARMY on Tuesday. V was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier last week after he visited the hospital experiencing 'a mild sore throat'.

BTS agency's statement on fan community forum Weverse read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22. V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the 15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities."

It also added, "V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

"We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow the health care guidelines. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Earlier on Monday, V took to his Instagram Stories and shared two clips with messages for the BTS Fandom, ARMY. In the first clip, of V sitting in front of the camera, it was written, "Thank you for worrying about me, I've fully recovered thanks to you." The text in his second clip read, "You're sweet to worry have a good day."

Last week, in his first post after testing Covid-19, V had responded to a fan's post on Weverse. The fan said, “Taehyung, you were doing fine after getting vaccinated, does this mean you’re really sick? It must be worse than just cold symptoms. no sign of you on Instagram or Weverse. Does this mean you’re hurt? I’m praying for you to get better." V said, “I am okay."

Last year in December, fellow BTS members Jin, RM, and Suga had tested positive for the coronavirus. In January, Jimin, too, contracted Covid-19 and also went through surgery for acute appendicitis.

Meanwhile, the group which includes J-Hope and Jung Kook are currently gearing up for their concert, Permission to Dance-Seoul, next month. It will be the first show for their home fans since the coronavirus pandemic began. The concert will take place at Seoul's Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13.

