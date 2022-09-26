BTS' V says he got friendship tattoo inked on his butt, replies to fan who says Jungkook ignores them

BTS member V has been giving ARMY his glimpses as well as interacting with them on social media platforms. Taking to Weverse, V shared details about his friendship tattoo, spoke about fellow group members Jimin and Jungkook, his album and his favourite jazz artist among others. (Also Read | BTS' V reveals being hurt by people who treated him 'as valuable asset' and not as a friend)

Earlier, V went live on Instagram for a few seconds. While he tested if he could hold a live session on his own, he got shy and giggled. In the brief clip, V said, "Originally to do a live, company staff has to come but since there's a new live button after the update so I just clicked on the live button to see if it worked or not.. but it's working. This is a test."

When he started responding to ARMY's posts on Weverse, a fan asked, "Were you testing the app?" and V replied, "I'm trying and clicking on everything." When a person asked what his pet dog Yeontan was doing, V replied, "I don't know. He is at my parent's house. You wanna see a photo?"

A fan asked, "When can I see Taehyung in a drama or movie??? I want to see Taehyung acting." V replied, "Have you watched Nemo?? I watched it recently.. felt touched..." When asked about his 'favourite jazz artist', V said it was Bing Crosby. V also said that he is neither working out nor playing golf. When a person asked, "Taehyungah are you (sleepy emoji)????" he said, "I'm a little sleepy. It's quite charming, ask me questions like this." The question was asked in a casual way.

A fan wrote, "V you promised to go live together with Jimin right? We've been waiting." V teased them, "Me...? (laughs) I said video call though..." When a person asked V, "Kim Taehyung where did you get the friendship tattoo?" He said, "Left butt." A fan also said, "Jungkookie ignores me what do I do" to which V replied, "Jungkook loves you." When asked if he is working on his album, V said, "I've upturned everything and I'm working on it again, so my days and nights have changed."

Fans will see V with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook performing at a concert on October 15. Titled Yet to Come, the free concert will take place in Busan. It is being held to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

