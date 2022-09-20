BTS' V reveals being hurt by people who treated him 'as valuable asset' and not as a friend

BTS member V revealed that earlier he would be more reserved as he had been hurt by people who treated him 'as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend'. In a new interview, V called himself a ‘people’s person' adding that BTS members, ARMY, his family and friends keep him happy when he is 'hurt and struggling'. He also spoke about how he enjoyed a recent get-together, at Suga's place, which was also attended by other members. BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. (Also Read | BTS’ V attends Blackpink’s private party for Born Pink amid dating rumours with Jennie: Report)

A fan of Jazz music, V, aka Kim Taehyung, also teased that fans 'might be able to hear something jazzy' from him soon. He said that he liked jazz ever since he was a schoolboy, but it’s something that he 'only admired from afar and never dared to do myself'. He also said that he is 'intrigued' by whatever ARMY finds interesting. V added that as ARMY has been talking about wanting to hear him on the radio, so he wants 'to try some deejaying'.

In an interview with Vogue Korea, V said, "There is a feeling of responsibility in whatever I do, but I don’t regret what I’ve done. I want to be a good person for those who love me. Our ARMY, BTS members, family and friends keep me happy and healthy even when I’m hurt and struggling. I cherish human connection. I am a people person and I truly enjoy working with everyone I cross professional paths with, including artists, directors, writers, and journalists like you. In the past, I used to be more reserved because I had been hurt by people who treated me simply as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend. But I still like people. It is thanks to the wonderful people in my life that I am who I am now."

Speaking about the BTS members, V said, "We are a really positive group and all eager to unconditionally support each other. We had a meeting recently at Suga’s place to play the music we had been working on individually. We were dancing and praising each other non-stop. Being able to pursue one’s own music style lights the passion and enthusiasm in us. That’s what keeps us in love with what we do. I love seeing that."

V will be seen next with the other BTS members at a concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The Yet To Come free concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15 at the Asiad Main Stadium. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun.

