BTS’ V attends Blackpink’s private party for Born Pink amid dating rumours with Jennie: Report

BTS member V continues to make headlines with Blackpink’s Jennie ever since rumours about them being in a relationship sparked. In the latest, V aka Kim Taehyung reportedly marked his first public appearance with Jennie. While there’s no confirmation from the singer, it seems like V attended Blackpink’s pre-listening party for their new album Born Pink. Also read: V shares unseen pics from New York trip amid dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie

BTS’s V and Jennie are rumoured to be dating ever since a picture of them from a trip to Jeju Island surfaced online. BTS’ agencies HYBE and BigHit refused to comment on the matter, which further raised speculations. In the latest, pictures from V’s trip to New York, he was spotted wearing a a similar to one which Jennie wore in leaked photos.

Amid all the speculations, Korean news portal JTBC reported about V attending Blackpink’s private party. As per the report, the party was held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on September 14 with tight security. The event was attended by several stars from the Korean entertainment industry, ranging from actors to singers and more. V not only marked his presence at the event but also stayed for quite some time while Blackpink members--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa attended the guests.

The private party was reportedly only meant for A-listers and even managers of celebrities weren’t allowed to enter. While both the group’s agency, HYBE and YG Entertainment didn’t confirm the developments of the report, one reportedly denied even knowing about any such private event.

Meanwhile, fans are divided about dating rumours of V and Jennie. Reacting to the latest update, one fan tweeted, “Idk how legit this is but to me the recent photos make it all look pretty real. I'm happy for them but I'm sad because they seemed to enjoy their trip, living as normal people and then someone decided to invade their privacy like this.” “or they could just be friends hanging out why does it always have to immediately go to people secretly dating? let people live life bro,” added another one. “Dude maybe they got closer after Paris what's a big deal in attending a party,” pointed out someone else.

