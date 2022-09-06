BTS' V shares unseen pics from New York trip amid dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie

Amid dating rumours following new photos with BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS member V has shared his unseen photos from New York. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, V aka Kim Taehyung posted a string of pictures giving a glimpse into his travel. Recently, V flew to the US from Seoul and returned a few days later. (Also Read | BTS' V wishes Jungkook as he spars with him in new video)

In the pictures, V posed at a bar as he was dressed in a cream shirt and beige pants. He also posted a clip as he listened to jazz music in a club. V also gave a peak of himself and the New York skyline as he sat inside a boat enjoying the view. The singer wore warm clothes in the photo.

V also posted a mirror selfie from inside an elevator, gave a glimpse of a river and also shared a candid photo of himself as he sat by a tree overlooking a lake. The singer held a glass as he posed next to an artwork, seemingly inside a museum. He wore a cream T-shirt, denims and opted for a backwards baseball cap.

The BTS singer also posed for a picture with his mouth wide open as he stood inside a club next to a person playing the piano. He also posed with a bottle in his hands as he looked at it. The last slide gave a view of the fireplace inside a dark room. Sharing the pictures, V captioned the post, "in NY (man raising hand emoji)."

V's post comes a few days after he returned to Seoul. The BTS member flew to New York last month and came back to the city a few days ago. After his return, he shared a post on Weverse saying, "I was healthy and came back safely. I took a lot of pictures to show ARMY. I'll upload it soon."

On Monday, V visited the KIAF Seoul Art Exhibition with his friend-actor Park Bo-gum. In the pictures shared by fan accounts on Twitter, V was seen dressed in a beige shirt-pants and also opted for a cap. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen wearing a similar cap in her leaked pictures from New York.

A person tweeted, "Taehyung and Jennie wearing the same cap from the national liberty golf club, in the leaked pictures of Rosé and Jennie we can clearly see the statue of liberty. There's a possible chance they have dated on the national golf course which is a private place." Another fan said, "Not Taehyung being seen in a museum today wearing the same hat that Jennie is wearing in a leaked photo of new york… note that the hat is huge on her, they probably really met in new york lol don't even need to confirm more." Over the last few weeks, several pictures of V and Jennie have surfaced online sparking dating rumours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON