BTS' V shaves his head ahead of military enlistment; Heartbroken fans say, 'Put Your Hair Back’

ARMYs be ready! BTS' V shared a recent Instagram update with a pile of hair scattered on the floor, hinting towards his new look ahead of military enlistment. With a buzz cut and military uniform, similar to Jin and J-hope, fans have always wondered how Taehyung would look while serving as an active soldier. And now the day is finally nearing. BIGHIT MUSIC announced the commencement of the military enlistment process for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on November 22. Jungkook later confirmed his intention to fulfill his mandatory military service in December.

BTS V chops off his hair

BTS V(BIGHIT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 26, taking to his Instagram story, V aka Taehyung shared a picture of his chopped hair scattered on the floor.Fans began speculating about V's potential military induction. This comes after Jungkook shared a heartfelt note on Weverse confirming his joining date in December.

Also read: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's Japan adventure hints at a new travel series, ‘Jikook with GoPro’

BIGHIT MUSIC, the group's agency, previously announced the initiation of military enlistment for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Reactions to his post were mixed; some were happy and encouraged him to kickstart the new chapter on a positive front. While others, felt disappointed and sad fearing it could indicate V's imminent enlistment in the military.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote “KIM TAEHYUNG PLS TELL ME THIS ISNT WHAT I THINK THIS IS”, others said “we hope this is just Kim Taehyung doing a major trim, rather than what it could be because this would be a little faster than predicted…”, “and to think he was prob giggling while getting his hair cut….kim taehyung ain’t nothing funny my brother”, “Put that hair back right now”.

BTS’ V gears up for a new project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days ago, the Winter Bear crooner, unexpectedly offered a sneak peek by sharing a spontaneous clip of himself singing in the recording studio, suggesting an upcoming project. For those unfamiliar, Taehyung previously debuted with his solo album, Layover in September. The album has various renditions and remix versions including top-notch collaborations. Fans are now speculating that V would collaborate with a foreign musician to release a digital single prior to starting his military duty.