BTS’ V to feature with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik for new Youn’s Kitchen spin-off? tvN responds

Amid reports of BTS member V being part of the new spin-off of the hit reality show Youn’s Kitchen with actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, tvN has responded. Last month, the South Korean television had confirmed that producer-director Na Young Suk is all set to make a new show, Seo Jin’s. It would be about stars opening as well as running a Korean restaurant overseas. (Also Read | BTS' V reacts as Choi Woo-shik asks 'how do you look so pretty', laughs as Wooga Squad argue over double eyelids)

Recently, StarNews reported that V aka Kim Tae-hyung will also be a part of Seo Jin’s. It also said that he had gone to Mexico to film the show with his close friends Woo-shik and Seo-Joon.

tvN has said, as quoted by Soompi, “Regarding the possibility of BTS member V appearing on tvN’s new variety show Seo Jin’s, we are in the process of checking whether it’s true with the producers who are currently filming on location abroad. Due to the difference in time zones, it’s taking some time for us to check the facts, so we ask for your understanding.”

It has not yet revealed where the show is being filmed. Earlier, when the show’s production was announced, it had said, “For the sake of a safe and smooth shoot, we cannot reveal the filming location in advance.”

Seo Jin’s will be a spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen and Lee Seo Jin will be the new boss. At the restaurant, he will be joined by Youn’s Kitchen's Seo-Joon, Jung Yu Mi and Woo-shik. Youn Yuh Jung is busy filming for the second season 2 of Pachinko. Seo Jin’s is currently slated to premiere in the first half of 2023.

Earlier this year, the Wooga Squad members starred in the reality show In The Soop Friendcation along with Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. They spent time with each other on the show in Goseong of Gangwon Province. The members took a four-day trip.

Currently, V is busy with his special Me, Myself, and V photo folio, titled Veautiful Days. In the YouTube shorts released on Bangtan TV, V opted for a retro look as he wore blue and brown suits along with scarves around his neck. The actor shot for the project at outdoor locations.

