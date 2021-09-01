BTS: When birthday boy Jungkook revealed his mom dreamt of golden rain and seven piglets before he was born

BTS member Jungkook turns 24 on Wednesday, September 1. Jungkook has been given the nickname Golden Maknae by fans for his numerous skills. However, did you know that Jungkook's mother also dreamt of gold before his birth?

The BTS singer, when he turned 20, opened up about his mother's taemong (conception dream). In the Korean tradition, taemong or the conception dream comes to either the mother-to-be or people close to the baby. These dreams are said to foretell 'the conception or birth of a child'. The symbols seen in dream are believed to foretell the child's gender or destiny.

As reported by Soompi, Jungkook opened up about his mother's dream during an interview with Focus News. He said, "Rain started to fall in a village but the places that got touched by the raindrops turned into gold."

During BTS' 5th Muster [Magic Shop] event in Seoul, in 2019, Jungkook revealed his mother had a second conception dream. He told fans that his mother dreamt that there were seven black piglets who were feeding on their mother's milk. Jimin jokingly asked if the mother pig was Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of former HYBE, the man behind BTS.

In the same chat with Focus News, 20-year-old Jungkook had also revealed that he was looking forward to turning 24. He said, "I am very curious about what I’ll be doing at that age." Four years later, Jungkook and his fellow BTS members have earned a Grammy nomination, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart 10 weeks straight.

Ahead of his birthday, Jungkook treated fans with a selfie on Weverse. He shared the picture and wrote, as translated by BTS fan Soo Choi, "ARMY you are doing well, right?! Everyone, It's my birthday soon..!" He also asked his fans to leave song lyrics for him.

However, he was bombarded with birthday wishes instead. "Everyone my birthday doesn't come yet. Lol, You have to understand my purpose well..!! Please write down the words like 'lyrics' with some sentences (lines) you want to talk to me usually regardless of my birthday," he said. After fans followed his instructions, Jungkook said, "I keep reading the replies I feel like I'm healing."